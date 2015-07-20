BAGHDAD Thirteen men including a Sunni tribal leader were kidnapped on Monday in the central Iraq town of Khan Bani Saad, where dozens of people were killed in a huge bombing last week, security and tribal sources said.

The town's municipal council building was also torched overnight.

Friday's blast in Khan Bani Saad, about 30 km (20 miles) northeast of Baghdad, killed more than 100 people, making it one of the deadliest attacks carried out by Islamic State militants since they overran large parts of northern and western Iraq last year.

Sheikh Talab al-Jumaili and three of his sons were among those kidnapped on Monday, while seven men from the Albu Hamdan tribe were also abducted, police and tribal sources said.

The police presence in the Shi'ite-majority area was stepped up to prevent further vandalism or riots.

Khan Bani Saad is situated in Diyala province, where Iraqi officials declared victory over Islamic State in January after security forces and Shi'ite paramilitaries drove them out of towns and villages. The insurgents however remain active in the area.

Five men suspected in the Khan Bani Saad bombing were arrested on Monday, Dijla Operations Commander Lieutenant General Abdul Amir al-Zaidi said. The town's police chief was also arrested, said provincial police chief Brigadier Jasim Hussein al-Saadi.

(Reporting by Baghdad bureau; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)