WASHINGTON May 7 American forces are trying to
relieve pressure on Iraqi forces at the geographically important
Baiji oil refinery, hitting militants with 26 air strikes since
Tuesday and helping drop 18 pallets of supplies, the top U.S.
general said on Thursday.
Army General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, told a news conference at the Pentagon that Baiji was an
important part of Iraq's oil infrastructure and also significant
because it is on the road from Kirkuk to Mosul, which is
occupied by Islamic State militants.
"It actually also sits on a corridor that runs from the
Tigris River valley to the Euphrates River valley. And so it's
geographically significant as well as significant economically,"
Dempsey said.
Control of the refinery has been hotly contested for months.
Iraqi government forces recaptured it from the militants in
November, lost control of it again and then recaptured it in
April. Islamic State militants broke back into the perimeter
earlier this week and have been slowly gaining ground.
A Pentagon spokesman said on Wednesday the fight was headed
in the wrong direction and the outcome was impossible to
predict. Iraqi troops at the refinery that day told Reuters they
were low on food and ammunition, and pleaded for reinforcements.
"The Iraqis are under pressure there and have lost some
control of the perimeter and some control of the road network
that leads to it through the emplacement of ... IEDs (improved
explosive devices)," Dempsey said.
"We've been working with them. We've conducted 26 airstrikes
since the fifth of May," he said, adding that a U.S. mobile
training team at Baghdad Airport had helped Iraqi forces rig air
drops to resupply troops in the refinery.
"Eighteen of 18 pallets landed on the intended target,"
Dempsey said.
A Pentagon spokesman said on Wednesday the refinery was not
operational and its primary importance at the moment is that it
sits astride a route to Mosul, the Iraqi city where an Islamic
State leader last year proclaimed a caliphate to rule over all
Muslims.
The spokesman indicated said it was unclear whether Mosul
could be recaptured while Baiji remained in the militants'
hands.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)