BAGHDAD, April 13 Islamic State militants
breached the security perimeter around Iraq's largest refinery
in Baiji early on Monday but were beaten back by security forces
and coalition air strikes, local officials said.
The refinery was under siege for five months after Islamic
State militants tore through Iraq last summer. Security forces
drove the militants out of the nearby town of Baiji in November.
They subsequently withdrew, leaving a single supply line to
the refinery, which the militants cut on Sunday, surrounding the
complex once again and setting fire to three oil storage tanks.
"The attack that began two days ago on Baiji refinery is the
most violent yet," said Salahuddin provincial council member
Khazaal Hammad.
"They managed to infiltrate the security cordon and enter
the refinery (complex). But the security forces and coalition
air force have dealt with the advancing militants."
Hammad said the situation was under control, although the
refinery is within range of fire from outside the perimeter of
the complex, which covers an area of around 20 square
kilometres.
