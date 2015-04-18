* Coalition spokesman says all of refinery retaken
* Local officials say fighting continues in parts
* Refinery has been offline since June
(Adds additional sources, background)
BAGHDAD, April 18 Iraqi forces retook most of
the country's largest refinery from Islamic State on Saturday,
officials said, reversing gains by the militants who seized
parts of the sprawling complex in northern Iraq this week.
A spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic
State said troops had recaptured all of Baiji refinery at 11:30
GMT, but officials in Salahuddin, the province where it is
located, said there was still fighting around some facilities.
The insurgents attacked the refinery a week ago by blasting
through the security perimeter around it and taking over several
installations, including storage tanks, a technical institute
and a distribution point.
The Baiji refinery produced around 175,000 barrels per day
before it shut in June when Islamic State fighters seized it at
the same time as the city of Mosul. Iraqi forces retook it from
militants in November but subsequently lost control again.
A source in the military command for Salahuddin province
said clashes continued on Saturday, with insurgents fighting the
army's elite Golden Division and paramilitaries in southern and
western parts of the refinery complex.
Raid Jubbouri, the governor of Salahuddin province, said
Iraqi forces were in full control of the refinery "from a
military perspective", but some insurgents remained hidden
inside the complex.
Islamic State insurgents suffered a major defeat this month
when Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitaries routed them from
the city of Tikrit, but struck back at Baiji and in the western
province of Anbar.
Thousands of families have fled Anbar in recent days as
Islamic State militants encroached on Ramadi and local officials
warned the city was about to fall.
Two members of the Anbar provincial council and police Major
Khalid al-Fahdawi who is stationed inside Ramadi said
reinforcements were on the way and the city was no longer in
immediate peril.
"The danger is still there, but the situation is better than
yesterday," provincial council member Sabah Karhout told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed and Isabel Coles; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)