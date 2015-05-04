BAGHDAD May 4 Iraqi forces besieged inside the
country's largest oil refinery are running low on food and
pleading for reinforcements to save them from Islamic State
militants who have advanced deep into the compound in the past
week.
The insurgents now hold large sections of the sprawling
Baiji refinery complex in northern Iraq where some 200
policemen, soldiers and elite special forces are holding out.
"We are surrounded by Daesh from all sides," said a
policeman called Mohanad, speaking via telephone from the
refinery where his unit has taken up defensive positions in a
guest house on the eastern side of the complex. Daesh is the
Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS
or ISIL in English.
"We can hear Daesh fighters shouting and threatening to
behead anyone they catch. We are running short of ammunition,
food and drinking water. We eat only one meal a day. We tear our
uniforms to bandage other soldiers' and policemen's wounds."
Mohanad, who is from Baghdad, said he had set aside one
bullet to end his own life in case they were overcome by the
militants: "It's an easier way to die than being beheaded".
Baiji refinery has been one of the most fiercely contested
spots in Iraq since Islamic State militants tore through the
north last summer and proclaimed a caliphate.
Government forces held out for months under siege inside the
refinery last year. The siege was broken in November, but the
fighters launched a new offensive there last month after being
driven out of the nearby city of Tikrit.
After the militants captured much of the compound, Iraqi
officials said on April 18 they were again fully in control. But
the militants have since gained ground once again.
Two officers from the military operations command for
Salahuddin province where Baiji is located said the insurgents
had now pushed so far into the complex that it was almost
impossible for planes to target them without damaging the
refinery as well.
Photographs published by Islamic State show crates of
ammunition they say were plundered from Iraqi forces in Baiji
and the disfigured bodies of policemen identifiable only from
their blue camouflage uniforms. The pictures cannot be
independently confirmed.
Colonel Imad al-Saiedi, who commands an army infantry
regiment positioned near the refinery said it had been
completely surrounded after militants cut all remaining supply
routes used by the security forces.
"Daesh fighters have been launching multiple suicide car
bomb attacks against our troops' positions daily and due to the
lack of reinforcements almost two thirds of the refinery is now
under their control," he said.
The Baiji refinery was producing around 175,000 barrels per
day before it was closed, a senior Iraqi official said in June,
almost a third of Iraq's domestic consumption of fuel.
A member of the Salahuddin provincial council said around
half of the complex was under insurgent control.
"We are receiving SOS calls from policemen trapped inside
the refinery with scarce food supplies asking (us) to convey
their pleas to Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to save them from
a tragic end at the hands of Daesh if no reinforcements are
sent," Khazaal Hummadi said.
Iraqi forces including Shi'ite paramilitaries inflicted a
major defeat on Islamic State early last month in Tikrit, their
first big counter-offensive since the fighters' lightning
assault last year. But the militants have struck back at Baiji
and in the western province of Anbar.
An elite special forces commander who was wounded last week
in clashes at the refinery and evacuated through an eastern
route that has since been cut off by the militants said they had
taken over the Salahuddin 1, Salahuddin 2 and al-Shamal
sub-refineries.
"Also most of the crude storage in the northern part of the
refinery and fuel and gas tanks in the southern part are under
their control," he added, describing the soldiers as being in a
state of "total shock and disarray".
"It's too much for us to handle alone," he said, adding the
only way to break the siege was for Iraqi forces to retake the
nearby town of Baiji from the militants so that a passage could
be opened to the refinery from the south.
