By Raheem Salman
BAGHDAD Nov 18 Security forces entered Iraq's
largest refinery for the first time on Tuesday after months of
battling Islamic State militants who had surrounded it, a police
colonel said.
Police sources said security forces were clearing out mines
from the refinery complex and had moved to an area just to the
northwest where they faced some resistance from Islamic State
militants. The insurgents still have a presence there.
Complete recovery of the Baiji facility could provide
critical momentum for government forces charged with restoring
stability in a country facing its worst security crisis since
dictator Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003.
"The first Iraqi force, the anti-terrorism force called
Mosul Battalion, entered Baiji refinery for the first time in
five months," police colonel Saleh Jaber of the Baiji refinery
protection force told Reuters.
State television flashed news of the advance and broadcast
footage it said was of Iraqi security forces entering the
refinery's gate.
"In this area, terrorists were stationed to the left and
right. If God is willing, Baiji will be the main key to
liberating each span of Iraq," the commander of provincial
security operations, Abdel Wahab al-Sa'adi, told the
broadcaster.
U.S-led air strikes have prevented the Islamist group, which
swept through northern Iraq in June almost unopposed by the
Iraqi army, from making significant further territorial gains
for its self-proclaimed caliphate.
Islamic State seized the city of Baiji and surrounded the
sprawling refinery during that first advance in June.
Islamic State has stolen oil and petroleum products from
areas it controls in an effort to create a self-sustaining
Islamic empire, oil officials say.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi sacked 26 military commanders
this month for corruption in an apparent bid to show the
government is serious about improving the performance of the
army to counter Islamic State.
The Baiji refinery was producing around 175,000 barrels per
day before it was closed, a senior Iraqi official said in June.
Iraq's domestic daily consumption is estimated at
600,000-700,000 bpd.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)