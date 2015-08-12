BAGHDAD Aug 12 Iraq's prime minister accused
corrupt politicians on Wednesday of plotting to sabotage his
plan for sweeping reforms of the governing system, and warned
leaders of powerful Shi'ite militias not to use their armed
followers for political ends.
A year in office, Haider al-Abadi has launched the biggest
overhaul of the political system since the end of U.S. military
occupation, enacting a risky package of measures designed to
enhance his own power and strip authority from political
chieftains who have run Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein.
Lawmakers unanimously voted on Tuesday to eliminate a layer
of senior government posts, scrap sectarian and party quotas for
state positions, reopen corruption investigations and give Abadi
power to fire regional and provincial bosses.
The bold moves will strip some of Iraq's most powerful
people of official titles, including Abadi's predecessor Nuri
al-Maliki, whose post of vice president is one of those to be
abolished.
The reforms have garnered public praise from across party
and sectarian lines as well as from Western governments, and are
backed by Iraq's most influential cleric, Shi'ite Grand
Ayatollah Ali Sistani. But in a televised speech, Abadi said he
still expected resistance from those who profited from the
system he inherited.
"The corrupt will not sit idly by," said Abadi. "Those with
interests and privileges will defend their interests and
privileges. Some of them will even fight for them. They will
attempt to sabotage every step we take towards it."
While he did not name those he accused of plotting sabotage,
he issued a warning against the politicisation of Shi'ite
militias, whose leaders have become far more powerful over the
past year as their forces have played the main role in battling
Islamic State militants that seized northern and western Iraq.
"We should remove the Hashid Shaabi from the political
field," he said, referring to a government body that acts as an
umbrella for the militias. "There should be a dividing barrier.
We cannot involve fighters in a political strife."
Abadi, who on Tuesday evening visited troops in western
Anbar province gearing up for an offensive to retake the Sunni
heartland, has struggled to consolidate his authority.
He took office last summer following the army's collapse in
Islamic State's takeover of the northern city of Mosul, which
left the Baghdad government dependent on the Shi'ite militias to
defend the capital and recapture lost ground.
The governing system set up under the 2003-2011 U.S.
military occupation included numerous overlapping senior posts,
many set aside to be divvied up on ethnic and sectarian grounds
among Iraq's majority Shi'ites and minority Sunnis and Kurds.
That was intended to reduce strife by keeping the government
inclusive. But Abadi has complained that it encouraged
ethno-sectarian party patronage, which led to corruption and
incompetence so pervasive that it put Iraq's future in peril.
Abadi insisted his reforms were not targeted at anyone in
particular, although he warned that opponents might try to
portray him as hostile to particular communities to stir up
resentment.
"I fear some will try to direct my words towards one
individual or another, against a certain group or organisation.
I do not have anyone specifically in mind," he said.
"MILITARY LEGITIMACY"
Abadi was selected as prime minister in part because he
lacked strong ties to the armed groups that fought a sectarian
civil war during the U.S. occupation, and was therefore seen as
better able to promote conciliation than his predecessor Maliki.
But that has made it harder to stamp his authority on a
country enduring war with Islamic State, chronic corruption,
Kurdish separatism, personal rivalry among political leaders and
a financial crisis caused by collapsing prices for oil exports.
Leaders of the Shi'ite militias "can easily convert their
military legitimacy into a political legitimacy, saying no
matter what Haider al-Abadi does, we are those fighting on the
front lines," said Maria Fantappie, Iraq analyst at the
International Crisis Group.
While Abadi's backing from the cleric Sistani makes it
difficult for the prime minister's rivals within the Shi'ite
majority to oppose his measures publicly, they could still try
to spoil the reforms from behind the scenes.
(Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Peter Graff)