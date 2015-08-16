Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi attends an official ceremony to receive four F-16 fighter jets from the U.S., at a military base in Balad, Iraq, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/Files

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Sunday approved the decision of an investigative council to refer military commanders to a court martial for abandoning their positions in the battle against Islamic State militants in Ramadi.

Ramadi, the capital of western Anbar province, fell to the Islamist militants in May in the most significant setback for Iraqi security forces in nearly a year.

The statement was published on the official website of Abadi, who launched a sweeping reform campaign last week aimed at combating corruption and mis-management in the biggest shake-up in the governing system since the U.S. military occupation.

