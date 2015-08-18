* Maliki and others could face trial for negligence
(Adds response from Turkish foreign ministry)
By Ahmed Rasheed and Stephen Kalin
BAGHDAD/BEIRUT, Aug 18 Iraq's former prime
minister, Nuri al-Maliki, on Tuesday denounced as worthless a
parliamentary report which blamed him and others for the fall of
Mosul to Islamic State last year and called for them to be
referred to the judiciary.
"There is no value to the results that came out of the
parliamentary investigation committee", Maliki said on Facebook
in his first public comments since the report was released on
Sunday and referred to the public prosecutor on Monday.
Maliki, whose website says he has been in Iran since Friday,
said political differences in the panel compromised its
objectivity.
By seeking to provide accountability for the loss of
majority-Sunni Mosul, the report could help restore confidence
in the Shi'ite-led government, especially among Sunni Muslims
marginalised by Maliki's divisive politics.
It coincided with a campaign by Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi to reduce Iraq's patronage system, another move which
could help rebuild a security apparatus riven with graft and
mismanagement. But also risks further splits.
Abadi sacked a third of his cabinet on Sunday. On Tuesday he
ordered the positions of advisers hired as contractors in
ministries to be eliminated and limited the number of advisers
for himself, the president, and the parliamentary speaker to
five each.
The reforms follow weeks of street protests in Baghdad and
southern cities demanding better government services and a call
by leading Shi'ite Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani
to "strike with an iron fist" against corruption.
They are the biggest move yet by Abadi to strengthen his
hand, even as nearly a third of Iraq's territory has fallen to
Islamic State and the central government faces a financial
crisis from the collapsing price of its oil exports.
MALIKI BLAMES TURKEY, KURDS
The parliamentary report alleged that Maliki had an
inaccurate picture of the threat to Mosul because he chose
corrupt commanders and failed to hold them accountable.
Maliki, who had previously accused unnamed countries,
commanders and rival politicians of plotting the city's fall, on
Tuesday blamed Turkish and Iraqi Kurdish leaders.
"What happened in Mosul was a conspiracy planned in Ankara,
then the conspiracy moved to Erbil," he said in a second
Facebook post, referring to the capitals of neighbouring Turkey
and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), a semi-autonomous
region in northern Iraq whose forces have taken a leading role
in battling Islamic State.
The report criticised the Turkish consul in Nineveh, of
which Mosul is the capital, for alleged links to Islamic State,
and Kurdish peshmerga fighters accused of confiscating weapons
and ammunition abandoned by the military.
The consul was seized after Mosul's fall but released three
months later following negotiations.
Turkish officials from Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu down
have repeatedly and categorically denied supporting radical
Islamist groups including Islamic State.
Turkey's foreign ministry said Maliki's remarks were
"unacceptable" and that it had summoned the Iraqi ambassador in
Ankara to protest.
"There is nothing about former Prime Minister Maliki's
remarks to be taken seriously," the foreign ministry said. The
comments were "prompted by his sense of guilt stemming from
having played a part in the invasion of one third of Iraq by
Islamic State, the deaths of tens of thousands and the
dislocation of millions".
KRG Spokesman Safeen Dizayee said Erbil respected the
panel's findings and accused Maliki of trying to shift blame
away from himself. The Kurds have said the president of Iraq's
Kurdistan region, Massoud Barzani, warned Baghdad that Mosul was
in danger shortly before its fall but Maliki refused their
assistance.
The army's collapse in Mosul left the Baghdad government
dependent on Shi'ite militias, many funded and assisted by
neighbouring Iran, to defend the capital from the radical
Islamist insurgents and recapture lost ground.
The militias' participation in Baghdad's ongoing efforts to
retake western Anbar province - Iraq's Sunni heartland - from
Islamic State could further inflame sectarian tensions there.
It was not clear whether or when Maliki would return from
Iran, which supported him for much of his eight divisive years
as premier but backed Abadi last summer after the fall of Mosul,
Iraq's second city, exposed the weakness of the system left by
the 2003-2011 U.S. occupation.
Maliki's vice president position was cancelled last week in
the first wave of Abadi's reforms. On Sunday, Abadi sacked a
third of his cabinet, reducing the number of ministers to 22 by
eliminating positions or combining some ministries with others.
Following the first meeting of the downsized cabinet, Abadi
said the cuts were aimed at reducing flab but were not targeted
at a specific bloc or person.
"It does not mean the people whose positions were cancelled
are accused of corruption", a statement from his office said.
Along with eliminating Iraq's three vice president
positions, Abadi has cut politicians' security details and other
perks, encouraged corruption investigations and given himself
the power to fire provincial governors and regional officials.
(Additional reporting by Isabel Coles in Erbil and Ece Toksabay
in Ankara; editing by Philippa Fletcher, Larry King)