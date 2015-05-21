MOSCOW May 21 Russia offered visiting Iraqi
Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi military and other aid on
Thursday to help push back Islamic State militants who have made
further sweeping gains in both Iraq and Syria this week.
The advances by IS, which captured the Iraqi city of Ramadi
last weekend and on Thursday was tightening its grip on the
historic city of Palmyra in neighbouring Syria, have exposed the
shortcomings of Iraq's army and the limitations of U.S. air
strikes.
In going ahead with his visit to Moscow despite the
worsening security crisis, Abadi said he had wanted to underline
the importance of his country's ties with Russia, adding that he
had disregarded "certain forces" advising him to cancel the
trip.
"We are expanding cooperation in the area of military
technology," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the start
of talks with Abadi in the Kremlin, hailing Iraq as an "old and
reliable partner in the region".
"Our relations are developing very successfully ... Our
companies are working in your country and we are talking of
investments in the order of billions of dollars," Putin added,
without elaborating.
Russian companies were involved in the Iraqi economy for
decades during the rule of Saddam Hussein and strongly opposed
the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 which ousted the dictator
and ushered in a prolonged period of turmoil.
Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
said Moscow would make every effort to help Iraq defeat Islamic
State, whose capture of Ramadi last weekend was the most
significant setback for the Baghdad government in a year.
"We are focused on developing ties in all spheres, including
military-technical cooperation, economic cooperation and
cooperation in the oil and gas sector," Abadi said.
Weak global oil prices have prompted Russia to seek closer
ties with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC), of which Iraq is a member.
Russia, one of the world's biggest non-OPEC oil producers,
is scheduled to hold consultations with the group ahead of an
OPEC policy-making meeting in Vienna next month.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)