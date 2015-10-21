* Abadi walks fine line between Russia and the United States
* Iraq frustrated with U.S. campaign against Islamic State
* U.S. general says wins assurances from Abadi
(Adds Assad visit trip to Moscow, U.S.-led coalition statement)
By Ahmed Rasheed and Saif Hameed
BAGHDAD, Oct 21 Iraq's ruling alliance and
powerful Shi'ite militias have urged Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi to request Russian air strikes on Islamic State
militants, who control large parts of the country, members of
the coalition and militias told Reuters.
Growing pressure on Abadi to seek Russian support puts him
in the delicate position of trying to appease his ruling
coalition, as well as militias seen as a bulwark against Islamic
State, while keeping strategic ally Washington on his side.
America's top general, Joseph Dunford, said on a trip to
Baghdad on Tuesday that the United States won assurances from
Iraq that it would not seek such strikes.
Dunford, on his first visit to Iraq since becoming chairman
of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Oct. 1, said Abadi and Iraqi
Defence Minister Khaled al-Obeidi both told him they were not
seeking Russia's help.
Former Cold War foes the United States and Russia are waging
rival campaigns of air strikes in Syria. Speculation has grown
that Russia could expand its campaign to Iraq, where Abadi and
the Iranian-backed militias have expressed frustration with the
pace and depth of the U.S. campaign against Islamic State.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad flew to Moscow on Tuesday
evening to thank Russia's Vladimir Putin for his military
support, in a surprise visit that underlined how Russia has
become a major player in the Middle East.
Two members of parliament said the prime minister was under
"tremendous pressure" from the ruling National Alliance to
request Russian intervention.
Iraq received over $20 billion in U.S. military training
since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 but its army virtually
collapsed when Islamic State fighters swept through the north
last year and made gains in the west.
U.S.-led air strikes have failed to turn the tide in the war
against the ultra-hardline Sunni militants who have declared a
caliphate and want to redraw the map of the Middle East.
MPs and alliance members said an official request for
Russian air strikes was relayed to Abadi last week and that he
has not officially responded.
"Abadi told the meeting parties that it wasn't the right
time to include the Russians in the fight because that would
only complicate the situation with the Americans and could have
undesired consequences even on long-term future relations with
America," said a senior Shi'ite politician close to Abadi.
Abadi's spokesman said he has not discussed air strikes with
Russia. At the same time he was "not ruling out any side that
could provide support to Iraq," Saad al-Hadithi said.
During his visit, Dunford pledged to seek new ways to build
momentum against Islamic State and challenged descriptions of
the conflict as a stalemate, after an advance which secured most
of the strategic Baiji oil refinery.
Russia, Iran, Syria and Iraq have formed a Baghdad-based
intelligence cell to boost efforts to counter Islamic State. The
cell has already shared intelligence for air strikes in Iraq and
Syria.
Karim al-Nuri, a Badr Brigade spokesman, said an Iranian
member of the intelligence-sharing cell had helped in the Baiji
refinery operation. That account was confirmed by an official
from the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia.
The U.S.-led coalition said in a statement it had conducted
more than 130 air strikes to support operations around Baiji
since Aug. 1 and said its relationship with Iraq "is as strong
as ever".
Muen al-Kadhimi, a senior aide to the leader of the Badr
Brigade militia, said Russia had proven more decisive in its air
campaign in Syria than the Americans so it was only natural to
seek Moscow's help in Iraq.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Kalin; Writing by Michael
Georgy; Editing by Dominic Evans)