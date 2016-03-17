BAGHDAD, March 17 Influential Iraqi Shi'ite
Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr rejected calls to cancel a planned
sit-in on Friday at the gates of Baghdad's heavily fortified
Green Zone, which he called "a bastion of support for
corruption".
He published a statement on his website on Thursday in
response to politicians who asked him to drop the protest over
concern that it could lead to violence near the sensitive
district, which houses government offices and embassies.
Sadr called last week for the sit-in to press Prime Minister
Haider al-Abadi to replace cabinet ministers with technocrats
unaffiliated with political parties in order to counter systemic
political patronage that has abetted corruption.
Abadi on March 11 asked political blocs in parliament and
"influential social figures" to nominate technocrats but he is
also under pressure from political factions not to erode their
powerful influence.
Corruption is eating away the central government's resources
as it struggles with declining revenues due to rock-bottom oil
prices while having to raise spending to fund the war against
Islamic State militants.
"It will be a peaceful sit-in in front of the gates of the
Green Zone, which is considered a bastion of support for
corruption," Sadr said in his website statement.
He asked followers to refrain from any violent reaction
should they be prevented by the security forces from holding the
sit-in, and instead to await his instructions.
"We have other methods besides the sit-in (..) that are no
less effective," he said. "(But) no clashes, no weapons, no
cutting off roads, no assaults, no disobedience."
Sadr, heir to a Shi'ite clerical dynasty in Shi'ite majority
Iraq, has threatened a no-confidence vote in parliament unless
technocratic ministers are named shortly.
But his al-Ahrar bloc commands just 34 of 328 seats in
parliament, and since he may not be able to vote down an
eventual new cabinet, he is resorting to street protests to
maintain pressure on the prime minister, leveraging his
popularity among poor Shi'ite districts of Baghdad.
