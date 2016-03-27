BAGHDAD, March 27 Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim
leader Moqtada al-Sadr entered Baghdad's heavily fortified Green
Zone on Sunday to continue a sit-in which his supporters began
at the district's gates more than a week ago to pressure the
government to enact reforms.
Sadr instructed hundreds of protesters gathered outside the
area, which contains parliament, embassies and government
offices, to stay outside and remain peaceful.
Sadr is urging Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to move ahead
with a plan announced last month to replace current ministers
with unaffiliated technocrats to tackle systemic political
patronage that has abetted graft.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Kareem Raheem, editing by David
Evans)