* Saudi Arabia long concerned by Iranian influence in Iraq
* Iraq wants good ties with both neighbours - Jaafari
* Saudis recently opened new embassy in Baghdad
By Malak Ghobrial and Saif Eldin Hamdan
CAIRO, March 11 Iraq's foreign minister
dismissed Saudi concerns that Iran was taking control of his
country and he said Baghdad sought good relations with both
regional powers.
Sunni Muslim powerhouse Saudi Arabia, the main regional
rival of Shi'ite Iran, fears Tehran's growing influence in Iraq,
whose government is Shi'ite-led. Riyadh is also concerned that
Iran will gain from any nuclear deal it manages to clinch in its
ongoing negotiations with the West.
"Iran has supported Iraq but did not send armies to Iraq and
did not interfere in Iraq's sovereignty", Foreign Minister
Ibrahim al-Jaafari told Reuters in an interview in Cairo late on
Tuesday after attending an Arab League meeting.
"We want relations with Saudi Arabia and with Iran ... Our
openness to Saudi Arabia does not mean our relations with other
countries will flag ... and this does not mean Iraq is becoming
Persian."
Powerful Iranian-backed militias have taken charge of the
battle against Islamic State militants in Iraq since the Iraqi
army deserted en masse last summer. Iran has recently sent an
elite Revolutionary Guard commander to oversee part of the
battle in Tikrit north of Baghdad.
"The situation in Tikrit is a prime example of what we are
worried about. Iran is taking over the country," Saudi Foreign
Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal told a news conference last week.
Asked about those comments, Jaafari said the fighting in
Tikrit was the result of Iraqi efforts, adding: "It's no secret
there are countries supporting us".
Iraqi officials say Iran helped organise Shi'ite volunteers
and militia forces last year after Grand Ayatollah Sistani
appealed to Iraqis to defend their country following big
territorial advances by Islamic State.
However, the officials put the number of Iranian advisers in
Iraq in the hundreds, far fewer than the 3,000 U.S. officers
training Iraqi troops. U.S. and coalition forces are also
conducting air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Iraq.
Saudi Arabia has also expressed concern about Iran's growing
influence in Yemen, where it has supplied weapons, money and
training to the Shi'ite Houthi militia, according to Yemeni and
Iranian officials.
Jaafari sought to highlight evidence of improving
Iraqi-Saudi relations.
"We have cooperated to define a building for the Saudi
embassy in Baghdad ... and we welcomed a delegation from the
Saudi foreign ministry," he said.
Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iraq after then-dictator Saddam
Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990. Earlier this year, Saudi
Arabia's late King Abdullah ordered missions to be opened in
Baghdad and Arbil, capital of Iraq's Kurdish region.
(Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Gareth Jones)