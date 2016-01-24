BAGHDAD Jan 24 Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim lawmakers
on Sunday accused the new Saudi ambassador of meddling in
domestic affairs after he said the presence of Iranian-backed
Shi'ite militias in the fight against Islamic State was
exacerbating sectarian tensions in Iraq.
Enmity between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims in the Middle East
is at its worst in years as regional conflicts in Syria, Iraq
and Yemen deepen long-standing rifts. Saudi Arabia, a
conservative Sunni kingdom, executed a prominent Shi'ite cleric
this month, infuriating Shi'ites around the region and arch foe
Iran.
In an interview with Iraq's al-Sumaria TV on Saturday,
Saudi Ambassador Thamer al-Sabhan said the Hashid Shaabi, a
coalition of mostly Iranian-backed Shi'ite paramilitary groups
set up in 2014 to fight Islamic State, should leave the fight
against the militants to Iraq's army and official security
forces in order to avoid aggravating sectarian tensions.
The reopening in December of the Saudi embassy in Baghdad,
closed in 1990 after Iraq invaded Kuwait, was seen as heralding
closer cooperation in the fight against Islamic State, which
controls territory in Iraq and in Syria and has claimed bombings
in Saudi Arabia.
At least 40 people were killed earlier this month and nine
Sunni mosques firebombed in the eastern Iraqi town of Muqdadiya
in apparent retaliation for two blasts there targeting Shi'ite
militia fighters, which left 23 people dead.
"Interference in the Hashid Shaabi, speaking about
Muqdadiya, and other issues - it's not his business... he must
respect diplomatic customs," said Khalid al-Assadi, a member of
parliament's foreign affairs panel.
The rise of the ultra-hardline Sunni insurgents of Islamic
State has worsened sectarian conflict in Iraq, which is majority
Shi'ite.
Assadi said he had asked the foreign ministry to summon
Sabhan to express lawmakers' objections. There was no immediate
response from the ministry.
"If such interference is repeated there will be calls to
announce the ambassador persona non grata and demand the Kingdom
of Saudi Arabia replace him," Assadi said by phone.
Local media published similar comments from other Shi'ite
MPs.
"He should be expelled immediately or else he could meet
dire consequences," Awatef Nemah from the ruling Shi'ite bloc
told al-Sumaria, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Stephen Kalin; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)