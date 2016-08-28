Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
BAGHDAD Aug 28 Iraq's foreign ministry has asked Saudi Arabia to replace its ambassador in Baghdad, Thamer al-Sabhan, Iraqi state TV said on Sunday.
Iraqi Shi'ite politicians have made persistent requests that Sabhan be expelled in reaction to comments he has made about Iran's involvement in Iraq and claims that Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias were exacerbating tensions with Sunnis.
The Iraqi foreign ministry on Monday denied media reports of plot to kill Sabhan, the first Saudi ambassador appointed after reopening the Saudi embassy in the Iraqi capital in December. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Louise Ireland)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)