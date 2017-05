BAGHDAD A car bomb killed eight people and wounded at least 30 in Baghdad al-Jadida, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, on Thursday, police said.

The explosion, which targeted a commercial street, comes as Iraqi forces are trying to dislodge Islamic State militants from Falluja, their stronghold just west of Baghdad.

