South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss inspections group SGS denied on Thursday any responsibility for security at the site where radioactive material used to test pipes at an oil field in southern Iraq disappeared last year.
"The site where these operations are conducted is fully secured and guarded by security guards under the responsibility of the owner of the site. SGS does not assume any responsibility for the site security and does not control accesses," it said in a statement on Thursday, adding its Turkish unit had been hired by U.S. group Weatherford to perform the tests.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Iraq is searching for "highly dangerous" radioactive material whose theft last year has raised fears among Iraqi officials that it could be used as a weapon if acquired by Islamic State.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
NAIROBI, May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation.