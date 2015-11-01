* Northwestern town is strategic and symbolic prize
* Islamic State takeover in 2014 triggered air campaign
* Battle against militants hampered by divisions
By Isabel Coles
ERBIL, Iraq, Nov 1 Kurdish forces are massing in
northwest Iraq for an offensive to retake the town of Sinjar
from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year
ago, killing and enslaving thousands of its Yazidi residents and
triggering U.S.-led air strikes.
Sinjar is a symbolic and strategic prize sitting astride the
main highway linking the cities of Mosul and Raqqa - Islamic
State's bastions in Iraq and Syria.
In December 2014, Kurdish forces drove Islamic State from
north of Sinjar mountain, a craggy strip some 60 km (40 miles)
long, but the radical Sunni insurgents maintain control of the
southern side where the town is located.
Villagers along a main road to the mountain reported seeing
dozens of military transport vehicles packed with Kurdish
peshmerga fighters pass in recent days.
Preparations for the offensive have been complicated by
rivalry between various Kurdish and Yazidi forces in Sinjar.
Peshmerga officials declined to comment on the operation,
but a Kurdish security source said it would begin once the
weather improved and intelligence-gathering had been completed.
The challenge, he said, would be to defend the town after it
is re-captured because the offensive will open up new fronts
with the militants, who have declared a medieval-style caliphate
spanning parts of Iraq and Syria.
The U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State has carried out
57 air strikes in Sinjar over the past two weeks in support of
the peshmerga, apparently coordinated with the planned
offensive.
Authorising the first strikes against the group in Aug.
2014, U.S. President Barack Obama cited a duty to prevent a
genocide of Yazidis by Islamic State, which considers them
devil-worshippers.
RIVALRIES
The peshmerga in Sinjar are mainly affiliated with the
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which is accused of seeking to
monopolise power by other groups arrayed against Islamic State.
Many Yazidis lost faith in the KDP when its forces failed to
protect them from Islamic State militants who attacked Sinjar in
August 2014 and systematically slaughtered, enslaved and raped
thousands of them.
A Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)
came to the rescue, evacuating thousands of Yazidis stranded on
Sinjar mountain and establishing a permanent base there.
"We have been ready (to attack Sinjar town) for one year,
but political struggles prevented it," said the commander of the
PKK's military wing in Sinjar. "The KDP is working with the
Americans and they didn't allow us to go in".
The PKK has trained a Yazidi militia in Sinjar, while tribal
groups operate independently. Some Yazidis have also joined the
peshmerga.
The Sinjar offensive is being personally overseen by KDP
leader Massoud Barzani, president of the Kurdistan region.
Most Yazidis have been displaced to camps in the Kurdistan
region; several thousand remain in Islamic State captivity.
Saeed Hassan Saeed, a leader of the PKK-affiliated Yazidi
militia, said hundreds of men were heading to Sinjar from the
camps to take part in the offensive.
Backed by U.S. air strikes, the peshmerga have regained most
of the ground they consider historically Kurdish.
Sinjar is part of the disputed territories to which both the
Iraqi federal government and regional Kurdish authorities lay
claim.
To counter the KDP, some of the other Sinjar factions have
sought funds and weapons from Baghdad.
(Editing by Michael Georgy and Andrew Roche)