NEAR SINJAR TOWN, Iraq Nov 12 Kurdish forces launched an offensive on Thursday to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year ago, killing and enslaving thousands of its Yazidi residents and triggering U.S.-led air strikes.

Operation Free Sinjar aims to cordon off the town, take control of Islamic State supply routes and establish a buffer zone to protect the town from artillery, a statement from the Kurdish national security council said. The offensive is supported by airstrikes from the U.S.-led coalition.

Sinjar is a symbolic and strategic prize, sitting astride the main highway linking the cities of Mosul and Raqqa - Islamic State's bastions in Iraq and Syria. (Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Stephen Coates)