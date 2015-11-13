NEAR SINJAR TOWN Nov 13 Kurdish peshmerga
forces entered Sinjar "from all directions" on Friday to begin
clearing the northern Iraqi town of Islamic State militants, the
Kurdistan regional security council said in a tweet.
Heavy bursts of gunfire could be heard inside the town, as
fighters filed down the hill overlooking the town from the
north, some with rocket-propelled grenades on their shoulders,
said a Reuters witness.
Backed by U.S.-led airstrikes, the Kurds cut Sinjar off from
east and west on Thursday in an offensive against Islamic State
that could provide critical momentum in efforts to defeat the
jihadist group.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing
by Michael Georgy and John Stonestreet)