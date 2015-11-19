By Isabel Coles
SINJAR, Iraq Nov 19 The picnic tables on the
mountainside overlooking the town of Sinjar are a vestige of a
time when different communities lived side by side in this
corner of northwestern Iraq.
That was before Islamic State militants overran the area in
August last year, purging its Yazidi population and turning
neighbour against neighbour. The town was retaken last week, but
the damage to relations between its former inhabitants may be
irreparable.
Empty pick-up trucks descend to the town and return laden
with everything from satellite dishes to tricycles pillaged from
the homes of Sunni Muslims whom Yazidis accuse of collaborating
in the atrocities committed against them.
"This is our neighbour's house," said a young Yazidi man,
tying a set of sofas to the back of a red pick-up truck. "I've
come to take his belongings, and now I'm going to blow up his
house."
The Yazidi, who wished to remain anonymous, admitted he had
no real use for the sofas, but could always chop them down for
firewood this winter: "I will warm myself on the fire of
revenge."
Mustafa, the Yazidi's neighbour, was a Sunni Arab who joined
Islamic State and threatened him before the militants attacked
Sinjar and surrounding villages in August 2014, murdering
hundreds of adherents of the religion they consider
devil-worship and enslaving thousands more.
Kurdish forces retook Sinjar town from the Sunni militant
group last week in a two-day offensive backed by air strikes
from a U.S.-led coalition.
More evidence of the horrors that took place there is now
being unearthed. A grave containing the remains of more than 70
older Yazidi women was discovered east of Sinjar over the
weekend.
Inside the town, the words "Sunni" and "Yazidi" are scrawled
on the doors of houses and corrugated shutters of shops. Yazidis
say the militants marked them so they would know which to
plunder and torch.
"We only go into the houses marked Sunni," said another
Yazidi from the Sinuni district north of the mountain, whose
loot included a meat griller and an armchair.
On a neighbouring street, 60 year-old Yazidi Barjis Hassan
helped his son drag an entire kitchen unit out of a house.
"All of these people were with Islamic State," he said. "Our
religion says it's forbidden to take from others, but these
things are permissible to us."
"The Shi'ites can come back but we will not accept the
Sunnis. If they come here, we will kill them."
Yazidi peshmerga Rasho Omer Danai, 54, conceded that not all
Sunni Arabs had blood on their hands, but said only two in every
100 were innocent.
Most Yazidis are still living in camps in the Kurdistan
region and Danai said they would only return permanently if
provided with heavy weapons to defend themselves, and a
guarantee of protection from the international community.
POTATOES AND TNT
Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the
surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly
Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as well as
Christians and Yazidis, a faith that combines elements of
several ancient Middle Eastern religions.
Now the town is largely deserted. But in a row of houses
used by Islamic State fighters, there were signs of recent
occupation: a smell of rotting food, and foam mattresses and
pillows laid on the floor.
Blankets are taped over windows from the inside to prevent
light leaking out and betraying the presence of its occupants -
who had graffitied their names on the walls inside in coloured
marker pen, as well as "caliph of the Muslims", referring to
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
A handwritten sign taped to the door of a cabinet reads: "Do
not open except by order of the emir", and beside it are a bag
of potatoes and another of TNT.
In a separate room that appears to have been used as an
office are remnants of bureaucracy, including a typed list of
militants who received a 30,000 Iraqi dinar ($27) stipend, and a
register of 142 men participating in an Sharia law course in the
Sinjar district.
A stencil used to replicate Islamic State's emblem has also
been left behind.
Recent editions of an Islamic State magazine are strewn on a
desk along with several copies of a typed letter enjoining the
"brothers in Sinjar" to dig a trench as a defence against air
strikes.
The militants had also excavated an underground network of
tunnels that enabled them to move around the town undetected.
FLAGS
Declaring victory over the militants in Sinjar, Kurdish
leader Massoud Barzani said only the flag of Kurdistan would fly
over it, sending a message to the government of Iraq and other
factions competing for power in the area.
In reality, an array of flags and acronyms denoting
different Kurdish and Yazidi groups decorate the ruins.
The sun-emblazoned Kurdish flag is draped on Sinjar's
tallest building - a grain silo - but smaller banners of rival
groups affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) hang
alongside it.
The least visible flag is that of Iraq, which has just a
token presence atop the mayor's office.
Iraqi police, all Yazidi, are stationed in a two-storey
villa because their own base on the opposite side of the street
has been occupied by the PKK, which gained a foothold in Sinjar
when its Syrian affiliate rescued thousands of Yazidis stranded
on the mountain. The group's forces in the area include fighters
from Turkey and Syria.
PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan's image flies from a flag pole on
a roundabout in Sinjar and posters of Barzani are plastered on
the walls.
The staking out of territory raises the prospect of further
violence in a town beset by tragedy.
In the headmaster's office of an boys' school turned
military base, senior Yazidi commander Qassem Shesho said the
PKK was not welcome.
"We will not give up Sinjar to any foreign force. I hope
they will think carefully so there will not be internecine
conflict between us".
