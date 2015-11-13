* Key counter-attack in Iraq
* Victory could provide momentum for other battles
* Major supply route disrupted
(Adds details)
By Isabel Coles
NEAR SINJAR TOWN, Nov 13 Kurdish forces backed
by U.S. air strikes seized the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar
from Islamic State on Friday, a Reuters witness said, in one of
the most significant counter-attacks since the militants swept
through the north last year.
"ISIL defeated and on the run," the Kurdistan regional
security council said in a tweet, using an acronym for Islamic
State. It said Kurdish peshmerga forces, which led the
operation, had secured Sinjar's wheat silo, cement factory,
hospital and several other public buildings.
Sinjar is home to Iraq's Yazidi minority who suffered at the
hands of Islamic State when it overran the area in August 2014,
systematically slaughtering, enslaving and raping thousands.
Iraqi Kurdish regional President Massoud Barzani also
declared victory in an offensive that could provide critical
momentum in efforts to capture the western provincial capital
Ramadi, and Mosul in the north, an Islamic State bastion.
"The liberation of Sinjar will have a big impact on
liberating Mosul," Barzani, who personally oversaw the
offensive, said atop Mount Sinjar, overlooking the town.
The recapture of Sinjar from Islamic State came as evidence
grew that the group had suffered another setback with the
probable death in an air strike in northern Syria of Jihadi
John, a Briton who had appeared in videos showing the beheadings
of American and British hostages.
In the Sinjar area itself, the operation severed vital
supply routes used by Islamic State to move fighters, weapons
and oil and other illicit commodities that provide funding for
its self-proclaimed caliphate.
Civilians appeared to have fled the town before the
operation began. But it was still not clear if most Islamic
State militants had carried out a tactical withdrawal.
Peshmerga forces and fighters affiliated with the Kurdistan
Workers' Party (PKK), both of which include Yazidis, entered
Sinjar on Friday after cutting it off from east and west.
The Kurdistan council said peshmerga forces had entered
Sinjar "from all directions" to begin clearing remaining
insurgents. A Reuters correspondent saw hundreds of peshmerga
fighters walking into the town and along a main road without
facing immediate resistance.
Kurdish commanders expressed concerns that some insurgents
were hiding and would blow themselves up as the peshmerga
advanced.
The number of Islamic State fighters in the town had risen
to nearly 600 in the run-up to the offensive, but only a handful
were left in Sinjar on Friday, said Brigadier General Seme Mala
Mohammed of the peshmerga.
Reuters could not independently verify his account.
Islamic State, made up of Iraqis, other Arabs and foreign
fighters, poses the biggest security threat to OPEC oil producer
Iraq since a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Campaigns to contain Islamic State have moved slowly in
Iraq, where sectarian divisions and corruption have hindered
military progress.
HIGHWAY 47
Kurdish forces took up positions along Highway 47, which is
a strategic route between Raqqa in Syria and the Iraqi city of
Mosul - the main Islamic State bastions.
Kurdish commanders says they will need to advance slowly to
avoid explosives likely planted by Islamic State on roads and in
buildings in Sinjar. The Kurds have some of the most experienced
forces in Iraq, where they fought Saddam's security forces for
decades.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed confidence
Sinjar would be cleared in days.
President Barack Obama said he was focusing on shrinking and
constraining Islamic State in Syria and Iraq but acknowledged
that problems with the group would continue until the Middle
East stabilizes.
"Our goal has to be militarily constraining ISIL's
capabilities, cutting off their supply lines, cutting off their
financing," he told ABC News.
Elsewhere in the region, at least 43 people were killed and
more than 240 wounded on Thursday in two suicide bomb blasts
claimed by Islamic State in Beirut's southern suburbs, a
stronghold of the Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah.
The explosions were the first attacks in more than a year to
target a Hezbollah area in Lebanon, and came as the group is
stepping up its involvement in the Syrian civil war.
AIR SUPPORT
Iraqi government forces have struggled to build momentum in
pushing back Islamic State since its lightning sweep through the
north last year added to gains in the vast Sunni heartland Anbar
province in the west.
The Kurds and Shi'ite militias are seen as critical forces
in the fight against the insurgents, who control a third of Iraq
and large parts of neighbouring Syria.
Sinjar is a symbolic as well as strategic prize. Washington
launched an air offensive in Iraq and neighbouring Syria last
summer after Islamic State's killing and enslaving of thousands
of Sinjar's Yazidi residents focused international attention on
the group's violent campaign to impose its ideology.
"On this day I announce to the people of Kurdistan the
liberation of Sinjar," said Barzani through microphones placed
on a wall of sandbags, with Sinjar in the distance.
"We promised and we keep our promises: we proved to our
Yazidi brothers and sisters that all Kurdistan is behind them.
Today we took revenge for every Yazidi."
Barzani also heads the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP),
which is accused of seeking to monopolise power by other groups
arrayed against Islamic State.
Many Yazidis lost faith in the KDP when its forces failed to
protect them from Islamic State's attack on Sinjar.
A Syrian affiliate of the PKK came to the rescue, evacuating
thousands of Yazidis stranded on Sinjar mountain and
establishing a permanent base there.
U.S. military advisers were with Kurdish commanders near
Sinjar mountain but positioned well back from the fighting, a
U.S. military spokesman said.
Around 7,500 Kurdish special forces, peshmerga and Yazidi
fighters joined the fight for Sinjar.
For Yazidis taking part, the battle is very much about
retribution for Islamic State's violence against their religious
community, which the militants consider devil worshippers.
Most Yazidis have been displaced to camps in the Kurdistan
region; several thousand remain in Islamic State captivity.
Yazidis of all ages came to take part in the battle, some
returning from abroad. A few men were more than 70 years old,
and a commander said he had turned away a boy of 17.
Avdel Khalaf Assaf, a 65-year-old man with a long grey
beard, had volunteered to fight.
"Even those who don't have weapons should come and bring a
stick to beat the enemy," he said.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Kalin in Baghdad and David
Brunnstrom in Tunis; writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Giles
Elgood and David Stamp)