CAIRO Iraq's most influential Shi'ite cleric called for the expansion of the global war against Islamic State on Friday, a day after the prime minister said he would welcome Russian airstrikes against the group on Iraqi soil.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who has a huge following and can often influence government thinking, was speaking through an aide after nationally-televised Friday prayers.

(Reporting by Baghdad bureau, Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing by Angus MacSwan)