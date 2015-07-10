BAGHDAD, July 10 Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand
Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said on Friday regional states were not
doing enough to stop the flow of militants into Iraq, and warned
that the fighters would return one day to threaten their home
countries.
Islamic State has attracted Sunni Muslim fighters from
across the world to its self-declared caliphate in parts of
Syria and Iraq. Large numbers have fought on the front line or
carried out suicide bombing missions.
Sistani's representative Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai said
the prominent role of foreign fighters was a sign of
international negligence.
"The continuation of this policy of indifference and the
intentional or non-intentional ignoring of the flow of these
members to Iraq will increase the peril of these gangs to the
country and entire region," Karbalai said in a Friday sermon.
"It will pose a real threat to their home countries. It is
possible that they will return to them in the future to form
terrorist cells that will participate in disturbing the safety
and security of those countries."
A growing number of attacks in the Middle East have been
claimed in the name of Islamic State supporters, particularly in
North Africa and Gulf Arab countries.
"The neighbouring and international countries that these
terrorists come from are invited to take serious measures to
prevent the enlisting of new members to this terrorist
organization," Karbalai said.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Dominic Evans; editing by
Ralph Boulton)