BAGHDAD Dec 25 Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric
Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called for the release of a group
of Qatari hunters kidnapped in the south of the country, his
representative said on Friday.
A large group of unidentified armed men abducted at least 26
Qataris from their camp in the desert near the Saudi border this
month. At least nine people who were part of the hunting group
managed to escape and crossed into Kuwait.
"We demand that all kidnapped people be released no matter
who they are," Ahmed al-Safi said in a sermon in the holy
Shi'ite city of Karbala, south of Baghdad, broadcast on state
TV.
"We condemn the kidnappings for political goals, including
the recent kidnapping of a number of hunters who entered the
country legally," he said.
Iraq's foreign minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari denied on Tuesday
that his government had anything to do with the kidnapping.
Hunters from rich Gulf states often make trips to Iraq's
southern desert at this time of year in search of rare prey. The
Houbara bustard, a large, fast bird, which lives throughout the
Middle East has been hunted to the point of extinction in Qatar.
The Iraqi desert is said to be one of the best remaining
hunting grounds for the bird.
