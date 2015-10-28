* For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
click here
* Shift to lighter, less expensive weapons
* Budget allocates 20 pct to military spending
* Spending in 2015 seen at 60 pct of projections
By Michael Georgy and Stephen Kalin
BAGHDAD, Oct 28 A financial squeeze is forcing
Iraq to put major weapons deals on hold, but the country will
hire 10,000 additional paramilitary forces seen as critical in
the fight against Islamic State, its finance minister said on
Wednesday.
Baghdad will focus its military spending in 2016 on light
and medium weapons such as sniper rifles, as well as anti-mining
devices and surveillance equipment as an alternative to heavier
weapons like artillery.
"There has been a shift in emphasis by the government to
improve the quality of the weapons that are needed for this type
of war," Hoshiyar Zebari in an interview for the Reuters Middle
East Investment Summit.
Although major oil exporter Iraq has less cash because of
lower global oil prices, the shift to smaller, more agile
weapons may actually boost counter-insurgency efforts, he said.
The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which include
volunteers, Sunni tribal fighters and powerful Iranian-backed
Shi'ite groups, are seen as a bulwark against Islamic State
militants who seized nearly a third of the country last year.
Tens of thousands of those fighters are deployed around the
country alongside the Iraqi military, which nearly collapsed
twice in the past year in the face of Islamic State advances.
Zebari said about 20 percent of Iraq's 2016 budget would go
to the country's defences, including the PMF. But spending on
the paramilitary forces would be less than the $1 billion
allocated for this year, in line with broader budget cuts.
"I think we gave them ... about 10,000 new recruits which
they have requested, but they have their budget within the
security forces," he said of next year's national budget. "We
will pay their salaries, we pay for their equipment, we pay for
their basic war needs."
BUDGET
Iraq's national budget proposal for 2016 envisages
expenditure of about $95 billion with a nearly $21 billion
deficit; that compares with original projections for this year
of roughly $105 billion of spending and a $22 billion deficit.
Oil accounts for over 80 percent of Iraq's fiscal revenues, but
crude prices have more than halved since mid-2014.
Concerned about Iraq's finances, international investors
demanded such a high yield when Iraq tried to sell $2 billion of
bonds a few weeks ago that Baghdad eventually cancelled the
sale.
But Zebari said the government was making strenuous efforts
to repair its finances; he expects Baghdad to spend only about
60 percent of its 2015 budget by the end of this year because of
cuts in operational and investment spending.
"We've really imposed very stringent controls over all the
ministries and the government departments in order to overcome
this crisis."
Zebari said Iraq's revenues from crude oil sales in 2015
were still below government projections, which saw monthly
exports at 3.3 million barrels per day and oil at $54 a barrel.
He said the average price of oil for the year until October had
been $48.
Critical to shoring up Baghdad's revenues is a deal with the
Kurdistan Regional Government on oil exports from that northern
region. The KRG agreed to transfer up to 550,000 barrels per day
to Iraq's state oil firm SOMO in exchange for Baghdad granting
Erbil 17 percent of the country's budget payments.
But the KRG cut allocations to SOMO in June and has steadily
increased independent crude oil sales via a pipeline to Turkey,
effectively undoing the deal.
Zebari said he was confident that a delegation from the
semi-autonomous region would come to Baghdad soon to negotiate
reactivating the agreement, which is included in the 2016
national budget proposal.
"If we can get the KRG-Baghdad oil (agreement) reinstated
again and both sides to implement it in good faith, I think we
can succeed this year," he said.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Jeremy Gaunt)