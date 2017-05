BAGHDAD The U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State has conducted 19 air strikes in the vicinity of the Iraqi city of Ramadi over the past 72 hours, a spokesman for the coalition said on Monday.

"The Coalition increased its support in Ramadi today, in order to fulfill all requests of the Iraqi security forces," said the spokesman.

The strikes targeted Islamic State fighting positions, armoured and technical vehicles, and buildings they control.

