BAGHDAD An airstrike on a gathering of Islamic State members in a town in western Iraq on Sunday killed several leaders but the group's top man, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was not among them, hospital sources and residents said.

Iraq's military said earlier that it had targeted a meeting of Islamic State leaders and a convoy carrying Baghdadi to the gathering in two separate airstrikes.

