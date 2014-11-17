* Sunni tribes key fighters in contested Anbar province
By Raheem Salman
BAGHDAD, Nov 17 Islamic State's systematic
massacre of hundreds of Iraq's Albu Nimr tribe should have been
an unmistakable wake up call for a country that may not be able
to stabilise without long-term support from Sunni tribesmen.
But nearly a month after members of the tribe were hunted
down in groups and executed, the Baghdad government appears to
be doing little to assimilate Sunnis in any much-needed move
towards unity.
The Albu Nimr were one of the Sunni tribes that helped the
U.S. Marines defeat al Qaeda in Iraq's vast Western Anbar
province during the 2006-2007 "surge" offensive, a strategy
Washington hopes Iraq can now repeat against Islamic State.
Iraq's robust official spin machine has certainly suggested
the Shi'ite-led government and even its militia allies who have
few friends among the Sunni tribesmen, are swinging into action.
But there are few real signs of momentum needed to bury
sectarian differences and create a united force to counter IS in
Anbar, which it has engulfed steadily throughout 2014 to the
point where senior U.S. military officials last month described
the situation there as fraught.
Sabah Karhoot, provincial council chief of Anbar, home to
the Albu Nimr, told Reuters there were still enough fighters to
take on Islamic State but they needed effective weapons and
ammunition from Baghdad.
"If the government can't give us the military support soon,
we will resort to other options including the demand of the
ground help from the international coalition," he said.
Government officials were not immediately available for
comment. Some tribal leaders have acknowledged that weapons from
the government had previously fallen into the hands of Islamic
State sympathisers or through corruption.
MISTRUST
Over the weekend, Washington sent its top military officer
to Iraq, where American forces have begun advising Iraqi troops
in Anbar in a faster-than-expected expansion.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, was visiting for the first time since President Barack
Obama responded to Islamic State advances this summer by
ordering troops back into a country they left in 2011.
He told U.S. troops the tide "was starting to turn" but
predicted a long campaign against militants who hold large
swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
The strategic Iraqi airbase Ain al-Asad is currently
encircled by Islamic State.
An Albu Nimr leader told Reuters that about 3,000 fighters
were primed and ready to join up with Iraqi forces at the Ain
al-Asad base, but security forces would only allow about 100
Albu Nimr members of them to gather there.
"I suggested to the Iraqi forces that they should arm 500 at
the minimum and after mutual trust is formed we can advance to
higher numbers," said Sheikh Naeem al-Ga'aud - adding his
attempt to compromise was to no avail and those few tribesmen
allowed onto the base were given no ammunition.
That mistrust goes both ways: About two weeks before Dempsey
arrived, word spread that Iranian-backed Shi'ite militia
fighters were gearing up to help the Albu Nimr. But Anbar
council chief Karhoot likened the Shi'ite militias fighters to
Islamic State militants and said he would not work with them.
"We absolutely refuse the militias in Anbar.. we need people
from the south, centre and north as forces within the army and
police," Karhoot said. Later he said he would welcome them.
UNEASY TIES
A planned event at Asad base last week was initially hyped
up by an Iraqi official who said there would be U.S.
involvement. He then contradicted himself.
Reporters who attended said it amounted to the parliament
speaker making more promises to about 150 tribesmen. He
expressed confidence that they would help rid the world of "this
evil", Islamic State.
Other parts of Iraq are also complaining that the Baghdad
government should be doing more to reach out to them.
Further complicating attempts to unify Iraq in order to
counter the al Qaeda offshoot are uneasy ties between Baghdad
and the Kurdistan Regional Government in the north.
The Kurds also want arms from Baghdad to fight Islamic State
but the issue has become embroiled in political tensions over
Baghdad's payments for Kurdish oil exports.
"It's their duty to send us weapons because we are part of
Iraq. We are defending the region as part of the country," said
Jabbar Yawar, Secretary-General of the Kurdish ministry
responsible for the fighters known as peshmerga - meaning "those
who confront death" - who recently crossed the Turkish border to
help defend the Syrian town of Kobani from IS.
