ISTANBUL Oct 5 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu said the Bashiqa camp in Iraq, at the centre of a
dispute between the two neighbours, had been set up to train
local forces in fight against Islamic State and Baghdad knew it
had been established.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has warned Turkey that
it risks triggering a regional war by keeping troops in Iraq.
Most of Turkey's troops are at a base in Bashiqa, north of
Mosul, where they are helping to train Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga
and Sunni fighters.
"Bashiqa camp was set up within the knowledge of Iraqi
administration," Cavusoglu told a news conference. "Baghdad
officials have visited this camp and have even provided
financial support to it in the past," he said.
