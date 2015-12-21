BAGHDAD Iraq on Monday welcomed an announcement by Turkey that it would pull its troops back from a base in northern Iraq, and said it hoped the withdrawal would be completed.

The deployment of around 150 troops to the camp this month prompted Iraq to accuse Turkey of violating its sovereignty and lodge a formal complaint at the U.N. Security Council.

Turkey withdrew some troops to another base inside Iraq's Kurdistan region last week and said it would continue to pull out of Nineveh province, where the camp is located. It did not say how many troops would be moved or where to.

"The council of ministers discussed the crisis with Turkey and reiterated its welcome of Turkey's announcement that it will withdraw from Iraqi territory," the Iraqi government said in a statement.

Turkey had said it was deploying the troops to train an Iraqi militia to fight Islamic State.

