BAGHDAD Iraq's joint operations command denied on Saturday that Turkish forces based in northern Iraq had been attacked by Islamic State or had clashed with the militants, refuting claims by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

"The joint operations command denies there was a terrorist attack on the position of Turkish forces in Bashiqa by the terrorist Daesh (Islamic State) recently," said a news flash on state television, referring to a military base near Mosul.

"The joint operations command denies what was relayed in some media outlets from the Turkish president about clashing between the Turkish forces inside Iraqi territory and the terrorist Daesh whether in Bashiqa or any other areas," another flash said.

Erdogan said on Friday that an attack by Islamic State on the military base where Turkish troops are training an Iraqi Sunni militia showed Turkey's decision to deploy troops there was justified.

