Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday called a plan by Iraqi Kurds to hold a referendum on independence "irresponsible", adding that the region had enough problems at the moment.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Yildirim said Turkey wanted all Iraqis to live together as one nation, and added he did not find it right to add an additional problem to the region.

