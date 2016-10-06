ANKARA Iraq's reaction to Turkey's military presence at the Bashiqa army base north of Mosul is "incomprehensible" and the soldiers will remain there to ensure the region's demographics do not change, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday.

His comments, in a speech to businessmen, followed Iraqi condemnation of a Turkish decision to extend by a year the deployment of some 2,000 troops in northern Iraq. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned Turkey risked triggering a regional war.

