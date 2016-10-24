ANKARA Turkish artillery fire has killed 17 Islamic State militants since the battle to drive them from the Iraqi city of Mosul began and four Turkish F-16 fighter jets are on standby to take part, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Turkey wants to play a bigger role in the Iraqi-led offensive against the jihadists in Mosul, but Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Saturday declined an offer from Ankara to take part.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his visiting French counterpart, Cavusoglu also said Turkey will be more active in fighting the Kurdish PKK militant group in Iraq. The PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency in southeastern Turkey and maintains bases in northern Iraq.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)