ISTANBUL Turkey has not withdrawn any troops from Iraq following an ultimatum from Baghdad, a senior Turkish official said on Monday, adding that Ankara was in discussions with Iraq's defence ministry and could reduce the size of its forces.

Turkey sent hundreds of soldiers to a camp in the Bashiqa region of northern Iraq on Thursday. But the Iraqi government said the latest deployment had been made without informing or coordinating with Baghdad, and should be withdrawn.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)