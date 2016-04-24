BAGHDAD, April 24 Clashes between Kurdish and
Shi'ite Turkmen paramilitary forces broke out late on Saturday
in northern Iraq, killing at least two fighters and cutting a
strategic road between Baghdad and the oil city of Kirkuk,
security sources said.
The violence in Tuz Khurmatu, about 175 km (110 miles) north
of the capital, has become a near monthly occurrence between the
armed groups, uncomfortable allies against Islamic State since
driving the jihadist militants out of towns and villages in the
area in 2014.
Saturday's violence began just before midnight when a small
explosion near the local headquarters of two rival political
parties sparked clashes between the communities in
neighbourhoods across the district, according to security
sources.
The violence, which continued on Sunday morning, saw
fighters launch mortars into densely populated areas and fire
rocket-propelled grenades and heavy machine guns at the opposing
positions.
At least one fighter from each side was killed and two
civilians, including a child, were wounded, the sources said.
The death toll was expected to rise since snipers were
preventing people from transporting casualties to hospital.
The tensions risk further fragmenting Iraq, a major OPEC oil
exporter, as it struggles to contain Islamic State, the biggest
security threat since a U.S.-led invasion toppled autocrat
Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Efforts to push back the ultra-hardline Sunni jihadists have
been complicated by sectarian and ethnic rivalries, including a
contest for territory which the Shi'ite-led government in
Baghdad claims, but the Kurds want as part of their autonomous
region in the north of the country.
High-level delegations from both sides arrived in Tuz
Khurmatu on Sunday to try to solve the latest dispute as
military reinforcements were said to be gathering outside the
district.
