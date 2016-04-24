BAGHDAD, April 24 Clashes between Kurdish and Shi'ite Turkmen paramilitary forces broke out late on Saturday in northern Iraq, killing at least two fighters and cutting a strategic road between Baghdad and the oil city of Kirkuk, security sources said.

The violence in Tuz Khurmatu, about 175 km (110 miles) north of the capital, has become a near monthly occurrence between the armed groups, uncomfortable allies against Islamic State since driving the jihadist militants out of towns and villages in the area in 2014.

Saturday's violence began just before midnight when a small explosion near the local headquarters of two rival political parties sparked clashes between the communities in neighbourhoods across the district, according to security sources.

The violence, which continued on Sunday morning, saw fighters launch mortars into densely populated areas and fire rocket-propelled grenades and heavy machine guns at the opposing positions.

At least one fighter from each side was killed and two civilians, including a child, were wounded, the sources said. The death toll was expected to rise since snipers were preventing people from transporting casualties to hospital.

The tensions risk further fragmenting Iraq, a major OPEC oil exporter, as it struggles to contain Islamic State, the biggest security threat since a U.S.-led invasion toppled autocrat Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Efforts to push back the ultra-hardline Sunni jihadists have been complicated by sectarian and ethnic rivalries, including a contest for territory which the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad claims, but the Kurds want as part of their autonomous region in the north of the country.

High-level delegations from both sides arrived in Tuz Khurmatu on Sunday to try to solve the latest dispute as military reinforcements were said to be gathering outside the district.

(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk and Stephen Kalin in Baghdad; editing by John Stonestreet)