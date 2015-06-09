JERUSALEM, June 9 U.S. President Barack Obama is weighing steps to bolster Iraq's battle against Islamic State, including expanding the number of training sites for Iraqi forces, but the overall U.S. strategy is not in question, the top U.S. military officer said on Tuesday.

General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a small group of reporters during a trip to Israel that it was still "to be determined" whether more forces might be needed in such a scenario.

A senior U.S. military official, speaking separately on condition of anonymity, said any decision to expand training of Iraqi forces would likely only require a "modest" increase of trainers and support personnel. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)