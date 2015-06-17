(Adds Dempsey comments)
By Phil Stewart and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, June 17 The United States called for
a "greater commitment" from Iraq's government on Wednesday in
the fight against Islamic State as it lamented Baghdad's failure
to deliver enough soldiers for training and underscored the need
to empower Sunni tribesmen.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told a congressional
hearing that the U.S. military had hoped to train 24,000 Iraqi
security forces by this fall but had only received enough
recruits to train about 9,000 so far.
"We simply haven't received enough recruits," Carter said.
"While the United States is open to supporting Iraq more
than we already are, we must see a greater commitment from all
parts of the Iraqi government."
President Barack Obama has faced mounting pressure to do
more to blunt the momentum of the Sunni insurgents after they
seized the provincial capital Ramadi last month, expanding their
control over predominantly Sunni areas of Iraq.
The onslaught further exposed the shortcomings of Iraq's
mainly Shi'ite forces and raised questions about the ability of
the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad to overcome the sectarian
divide that has helped fuel the Islamic State's expansion.
General Martin Dempsey, the top U.S. military officer, said
he would not recommend regularly deploying small numbers of
American ground forces on the front lines, simply to stiffen the
spines of the Iraqis, as some of Obama's critics have suggested.
"If their spine is not stiffened by the threat of ISIL and
their way of life, nothing we do will stiffen their spine,"
Dempsey said, without ruling out short-term deployments to
bolster a specific campaign, say to retake a major city.
Some lawmakers at the hearing questioned whether U.S.
efforts to forge a unified, multisectarian Iraq were doomed.
"I fear that strategy won't work," said Adam Smith, the top
Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee.
The Republican chairman of the committee, Mac Thornberry,
cited Obama's critics, who say the strategy seems to be one of
"retrenchment and accommodation" in the Middle East.
The United States sees training Sunni fighters, who would be
subordinate to Baghdad, as crucial to the overall strategy. That
goal in part led Obama last week to order 450 more U.S. troops
to set up a new base closer to Ramadi.
Baghdad has routinely criticized the United States for
failing to deliver weapons fast enough, and Reuters previously
reported that the United States only recently started fielding
weapons from a $1.6 billion fund approved by Congress last year.
