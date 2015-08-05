People look at damages at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City August 5, 2015. The bomb killed six people and wounded 12, police and medics said. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

A destroyed vehicle is seen at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

People look at damages at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City August 5, 2015. The bomb killed six people and wounded 12, police and medics said. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

BAGHDAD At least 10 people were killed and 22 others wounded in two car bomb attacks on Wednesday that targeted predominately Shi'ite neighbourhoods in Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

Six civilians were killed when a car packed with explosives was detonated in the northeastern district of Sadr City. Twelve others were wounded in the crowded residential neighbourhood, the sources said.

Later in the day, a car bomb exploded in the northern al-Husseiniya district, killing four people and wounding 11.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Shi'ite are often targeted by Sunni Islamist insurgents the government is struggling to dislodge from large swathes of the country's north and west.

