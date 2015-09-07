BAGHDAD, Sept 7 Iraqi Defence Minister Khaled al-Obeidi was unharmed after his convoy came under sniper fire near the town of Baiji, 190 kilometres (120 miles) north of Baghdad, during a field visit, a ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"The minister is well and safe," joint operations spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool told Reuters.

Baiji and its oil refinery -- Iraq's largest -- have been a battlefront for more than a year, since its seizure by Islamic State militants in June 2014 as they swept through most of northern and western Iraq.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Saif Hameed; Editing by Catherine Evans)