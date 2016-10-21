By Emily Wither
| ON BOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER
ON BOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER, Oct 21 (Reuters) -
R ock music blasts over loudspeakers as U.S. Navy pilots run out
of the briefing room and into their jets.
The twin jet engines of their Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets
roar as the ground crew give a final OK for take off and the
planes are hurled off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS
Dwight D. Eisenhower cruising in the Gulf.
Since the launch of operations on Monday to recapture the
northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State, the U.S.-led
coalition has stepped air strikes in support of the advancing
Iraqi army and peshmerga forces.
As the battle evolves, jets flying from the aircraft carrier
are targeting more "dynamic positions", in coordination with
officers on the ground, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 10
Rear Admiral James Malloy said.
"What they are doing more of now is dynamic targeting. They
(pilots) fly in to an area ... and they check in with the ground
controller. They may not know exactly where they are going to
strike, and that is important now because of the fluidity of a
battlefield," he said.
The United States is the main contributor to the air
campaign against Islamic State, with over 80 percent of the air
strikes. A quarter of those are carried out by the U.S. Navy's
Fifth Fleet, which includes Malloy's strike group.
Since Monday, the number of jets scrambled from the Dwight
D. Eisenhower, a 22-storey ship which is home to 5,200 people,
has increased and they have carried out longer missions.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)