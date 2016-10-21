ON BOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER, Oct 21 (Reuters) - R ock music blasts over loudspeakers as U.S. Navy pilots run out of the briefing room and into their jets.

The twin jet engines of their Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets roar as the ground crew give a final OK for take off and the planes are hurled off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower cruising in the Gulf.

Since the launch of operations on Monday to recapture the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State, the U.S.-led coalition has stepped air strikes in support of the advancing Iraqi army and peshmerga forces.

As the battle evolves, jets flying from the aircraft carrier are targeting more "dynamic positions", in coordination with officers on the ground, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 10 Rear Admiral James Malloy said.

"What they are doing more of now is dynamic targeting. They (pilots) fly in to an area ... and they check in with the ground controller. They may not know exactly where they are going to strike, and that is important now because of the fluidity of a battlefield," he said.

The United States is the main contributor to the air campaign against Islamic State, with over 80 percent of the air strikes. A quarter of those are carried out by the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, which includes Malloy's strike group.

Since Monday, the number of jets scrambled from the Dwight D. Eisenhower, a 22-storey ship which is home to 5,200 people, has increased and they have carried out longer missions. (Editing by Dominic Evans)