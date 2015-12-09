Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama has not decided whether to approve the use of attack helicopters in operations against the Islamic State militant group in Iraq, the White House said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday Defense Secretary Ash Carter told lawmakers at a congressional hearing that the United States was prepared to deploy advisers and attack helicopters if Iraq requested them, in an effort to help it "finish the job" of retaking the city of Ramadi from Islamic State.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters Obama had not yet signed off on the use of the helicopters, and that Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi would first have to request such support. He noted that Iraqi security forces are making "modest progress" in retaking the city on their own.
MOSUL, Iraq Fly-blown corpses of Islamic State militants (IS) littered the streets of a district in Mosul on Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the jihadists' control.