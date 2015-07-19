NEW YORK The White House said on Saturday that it condemned an Islamic State attack on Friday that killed more than 100 people at a market in an Iraqi town, calling it "yet another painful examples of the atrocities" committed by the group.

"The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to work with Prime Minister (Haider) al-Abadi and our partners in Iraq and the international community to bring an end to ISIL's depravity," said White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price, in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)