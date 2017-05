U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a conference of the Center for New American Security think tank in Washington U.S., June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden talked by phone on Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi about Islamic State's car bombing in Karrada, Baghdad, the White House said.

"The vice president strongly condemned the ISIL attack as an act of cowardice and desperation targeting innocent civilians," the White House said in a statement, using an acronym for Islamic State.

