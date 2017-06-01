By Isabel Coles
| KOJO, Iraq, June 1
KOJO, Iraq, June 1 Nadia Murad made an emotional
return on Thursday to the Yazidi village in northern Iraq where
she was captured and sold as a slave by Islamic State, three
years ago.
She broke down in tears as she approached the school where
the militants rounded up the population of Kojo and separated
the men from the women, part of a series of crimes the United
Nations described as a genocide against the Yazidi minority.
"We hoped our fate would be to be killed like the men
instead of being sold and raped by Syrians, Iraqis ... Tunisians
and Europeans," Murad said after recomposing herself, speaking
from the roof of the school in presence of journalists.
"Today the village is surrounded by mass graves," said the
woman, who received the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for
freedom of thought, along with another Yazidi woman, Lamiya Aji
Bashar.
Kojo is one of the villages recaptured over the past few
days by Popular Mobilisation, an Iranian-trained Iraqi Shi'ite
paramilitary force taking part in the war on Islamic State.