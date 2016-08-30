WASHINGTON The United States carried out an air strike on Tuesday targeting one of Islamic State's longest serving leaders, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, a U.S. defense official said after the militant group announced Adnani had been killed.

The U.S. official said the strike targeted a vehicle in the town of al-Bab in Syria but declined to say whether Adnani was killed.

As head of external operations, Adnani was in charge of attacks overseas, including Europe, that have become an increasingly important tactic for the group as its core Iraqi and Syrian territory has been eroded by military losses.

