By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 20 U.S. prosecutors on Friday
sought to unseal the to-date secret criminal case of an Islamic
State defector after NBC News broadcast an interview with the
New York man in which he spoke out against the militant Islamist
group.
Unsealing the case could allow the U.S. Justice Department
to make public details of why the man turned against Islamic
State at a time when the government is trying to combat the
group's online propaganda.
The 27-year-old man had been cooperating in investigations
and had explored speaking publicly against the militant group
"for some time" before agreeing to the NBC interview broadcast
Thursday, prosecutors said in a letter filed in federal court in
Brooklyn, New York.
The man, identified only as "Mo," pleaded guilty under seal
in November 2014 to charges including that he provided material
support to Islamic State, the letter said.
U.S. authorities arranged the NBC interview after learning
the network was preparing a story on Mo, who NBC said attended
Columbia University, prosecutors said in the letter.
"Islamic State is not bringing Islam to the world," Mo said
during the interview. "And people need to know that."
A spokeswoman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers
declined comment. Mo's lawyer did not respond to requests for
comment. NBC had no immediate comment.
Mo is one of more than 85 people since 2014 to face U.S.
charges over crimes related to Islamic State, which controls
territory in Syria and Iraq and has claimed responsibility for
attacks in Paris in November that killed 130 people.
Prosecutors said in June 2014, Mo travelled from Brooklyn to
Syria, where he enlisted with Islamic State. Once there, they
said, he received military training and served as a sentry at
one of its headquarters and in various administrative positions.
But Mo became "disillusioned," prosecutors said. During the
NBC interview, Mo said "towards the end as things were getting
more and more serious, I did see severed heads placed on spiked
poles."
In November 2014, Mo escaped across the border into Turkey
and found his way to a U.S. State Department outpost,
prosecutors said. Once back in the United States, he was
arrested and began cooperating.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)