ARBIL, Iraq, March 14 Iraq's semi-autonomous
Kurdistan Regional Government said on Saturday it has evidence
Islamic State used chlorine gas as a chemical weapon against
Kurdish peshmerga forces.
The Kurdish region's Security Council said in a statement to
Reuters that a laboratory analysis of soil and clothing samples
from a January suicide car bombing it said IS conducted in
northern Iraq found "the samples contained levels of chlorine
that suggested the substance was used in weaponised form."
Chlorine is a banned choking agent whose use as a chemical
weapon dates back to World War One. It was not possible to
independently verify the allegation.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)